Two police officers were reported under suspicion for their actions during the shooting in Kyiv. The prosecutorʼs office showed video from their cameras

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion of official negligence to two patrol police officers who arrived on April 18 to a call about a shooting in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. Kravchenko also published video from body cameras and cameras near the scene of the incident.

According to investigators, a patrol police crew was on duty in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv when they received a call about a domestic conflict. At around 4:33 PM, police arrived at a residential building on Demiivska Street.

There, during the conflict, the man first opened fire with a traumatic weapon, injuring people near the entrance. After that, he returned to the apartment, set it on fire, and later went outside again with a carbine and continued shooting at people.

The video shows that when the police arrived, they saw an injured boy, a man, and a woman, who were being helped by passersby. The boy asked not to be saved, but to help his father. After that, a gunman appeared and opened fire, and the police fled.

Investigators believe that the officers were aware of the armed attacker and the real threat to peopleʼs lives. The law allowed them to use their service weapons without warning, but they did not do so or take other measures to stop the shooting, instead leaving the scene.

Investigators are asking the court to choose detention as a preventive measure. On suspicion of official negligence that caused serious consequences, the suspects face 2 to 5 years in prison.

Shooting in Kyiv on April 18

On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took visitors hostage. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

As investigators later found out, the incident began with a domestic quarrel — the shooter fired a traumatic pistol at a neighbor. Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings under the article of terrorist act.

According to law enforcement officials, the shooter is a native of Moscow, previously lived in the Donetsk region for a long time. He has already been brought to criminal responsibility. The Ukrainian News Agency, citing sources, wrote that the attacker is Vasylchenkov Dmytro Vasylovych, born in 1968.

The weapon the attacker used was a registered carbine. In December 2025, he renewed his right to use this weapon. At the same time, he provided a certificate of his mental state. The investigation will establish who issued him this document.

After the shooting, the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov resigned. This happened because of a video showing police officers running away from the shooter and leaving a civilian under fire.

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