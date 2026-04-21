Head of the Patrol Police Department Zhukov, who resigned after the terrorist attack in Kyiv, became an advisor to the National Police

The head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov, who resigned amid the actions of police officers during the shooting in Kyiv on April 18, was appointed advisor to the head of the National Police.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, in his new position, Zhukov will deal with "issues of police involvement in the war". Police General of the Third Rank Oleksandr Fatsevych will temporarily perform the duties of the head of the Patrol Police Department. At the same time, he remains the deputy head of the National Police.

Klymenko added that he personally respects Zhukov, but he himself made the decision to resign due to the actions of his subordinates.

"This is a person who was involved in war. ʼPredatorʼ fights brilliantly. But morally, it is difficult to be in office when — and yesterday we talked about this — two police officers made a big mistake while performing their main function, which affected the stability of the entire law enforcement system. Of course, he made a decision. And he said: ʼMr. Minister, I will announce now that I am resigningʼ. But I really wanted him to stay in the team," said Klymenko.

He also said that, according to the conclusions of the internal investigation, the entire vertical has now been removed from their positions — from the platoon commander to the head of the Kyiv City Patrol Police Department. The Minister of Internal Affairs added that these may not be all the personnel decisions.

"The head of the National Police makes all decisions. They will be communicated. But my demand is to appoint to the positions of deputies for service training in each unit only people who have undergone combat operations," Klymenko noted.

Now patrol police officers will live at the training grounds in turns. Servicemen who have experienced combat operations as part of the 1st and 2nd Army Corps of the National Guard, as well as from the State Border Service, will be involved as instructors. Veterans who will be demobilized will be offered to continue their service in the police combat training system, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

Terrorist attack in Kyiv

On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took visitors hostage. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

The shooting left 7 people dead and 14 injured. The shooterʼs motives are still unknown — he did not voice any demands.

As investigators later found out, the incident began with a domestic quarrel — the shooter fired a traumatic pistol at his neighbour. Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under the article of terrorist act.

According to law enforcement, the shooter is a native of Moscow, previously lived in the Donetsk region for a long time. He has already been brought to criminal responsibility. The weapon from which the attacker fired is a registered carbine. In December 2025, he extended the right to use this weapon. At the same time, he provided a certificate of his mental state. The investigation will establish who issued him this document.

After the shooting, the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov resigned. This happened because of a video showing police officers running away from the shooter and leaving a civilian under fire.

On April 20, the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion of negligence of duty to two patrol police officers. They face 2 to 5 years in prison.

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