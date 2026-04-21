Kyiv shooting: Suspects in police escape sent to pre-trial detention center for two months (UPD)

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has sent police officers Mykhailo Drobnytsky and Anna Dudina to 60 days in pre-trial detention with the option of bail of UAH 266 000. They are suspected of fleeing during a shooting in Kyiv on April 18.

This became known from the broadcast of Suspilne from the courtroom.

Prosecutors asked to send the suspects to pre-trial detention for two months. They claimed that the suspects could destroy evidence, such as recordings from video recorders and body cameras. Investigators also interviewed witnesses: they said that the police left passers-by in danger, did not provide assistance to the injured, and did not stop the shooting.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode «Суспільне»

Both police officers disagreed with the suspicion. Drobnytsky said that he did not flee from the scene of the shooting, but was looking for cover.

And Dudina said that the patrol arrived at a call, which was reported as hooliganism. At the scene, she approached the boy and saw that he was injured. Then the police, after not being able to call an ambulance, decided that the suspect would go to the car and get a first aid kit.

After she moved 30 meters away from the boy, she heard shots and began to look for cover. Later, the boy was handed over to Dudina, who waited with him for an ambulance. The lawyer said that she could not use a weapon because the shooter was not in her field of vision.

The lawyer requested overnight house arrest for both suspects. He said they would be released on bail and the defense would appeal.

Shooting in Kyiv: what is known

On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took visitors hostage. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

The shooting resulted in 7 deaths and 14 injuries. Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings under the article on terrorist acts.

According to law enforcement officials, the shooter is a native of Moscow and previously lived in the Donetsk region for a long time. He has already been brought to criminal responsibility. The weapon the attacker used was a registered carbine. In December 2025, he renewed his right to use this weapon. At the same time, he provided a certificate of his mental state. The investigation must establish who issued him this document.

After the shooting, the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov resigned. This happened because of a video showing police officers running away from the shooter and leaving a civilian under fire. Zhukov is now an advisor to the head of the National Police.

On April 20, the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion of negligence of duty to two patrol police officers. They face 2 to 5 years in prison.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on April 21 that the shooting began with an argument with a neighbor, and the first shots were fired from a traumatic pistol near the entrance. The man then returned to the apartment, took the rifle, set the apartment on fire, and went outside.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.