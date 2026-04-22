Bail has been posted for both police officers suspected of fleeing during a shooting in Kyiv

Journalists from Slidstvo.Info found out that Dudina actually works in the police not as a patrol officer , but as a senior housing inspector. She was brought on duty as reinforcement due to a shortage of more than 60% of patrol officers in Kyiv.

The day before, on April 21, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv sent them to a pre-trial detention center for 60 days with the alternative of bail of UAH 266 000. Both law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty.

Bail has been posted for police officers Mykhailo Drobnytsky and Anna Dudina, who are suspected of official negligence during a shooting in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv on April 18.

Shooting in Kyiv: what is known

On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. It all started with a quarrel with a neighbor, then he fired from a traumatic pistol near the entrance. After that, the man returned to his apartment, took a rifle, set fire to the apartment and went outside, where he randomly shot passersby.

Later, he barricaded himself in a supermarket and took the customers hostage. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

The shooting resulted in 7 deaths and 14 injuries. Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings under the article on terrorist acts.

According to law enforcement, the shooter is a native of Moscow, previously lived in the Donetsk region for a long time. He has already been brought to criminal responsibility. The weapon from which the attacker fired is a registered carbine. In December 2025, he renewed the right to use this weapon. At the same time, he provided a certificate of his mental state.

After the shooting, the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov resigned. This happened because of a video showing police officers running away from the shooter and leaving a civilian under fire. Zhukov is now an advisor to the head of the National Police.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.