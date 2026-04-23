Trump orders military to destroy all Iranian vessels mining the Strait of Hormuz

The US President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to "shoot and kill" any boat that lays mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

He wrote about this in his Truth Social.

"I have ordered the U.S. Navy to destroy any vessels — even small boats — that lay mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. No hesitation. I note that all 159 Iranian warships are already lying on the bottom of the sea," Trumpʼs post reads.

He also added that American minesweepers were now "clearing the strait" and gave the order to speed up their pace three times.

"We have complete control of the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without permission from the US Navy. It [the Strait] is ʼsealed tightʼ until Iran is ready to make a DEAL!!!!" the US president wrote in another post on Truth Social.

The US began clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz to restore shipping after the war with Iran on April 11. At that time, the New York Times, citing American officials, wrote that Iran was not opening the Strait of Hormuz because it could not find its own mines.