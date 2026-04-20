The US intercepts ship attempting to breach naval blockade in Gulf of Oman, likely carrying chemicals for ballistic missiles

The US intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman, which was trying to break a naval blockade.

The US President Donald Trump wrote about this on TruthSocial.

The US Central Command reported that the ship did not respond to military warnings for 6 hours, so its engine room was hit with a MK 45 naval gun. After that, US Marines boarded the ship.

As WP notes, this is the first time since the naval blockade began on April 13 that American troops have landed on a ship.

The media also reported that the Touska belongs to an Iranian company that the US accuses of supplying materials for Tehranʼs ballistic missile program. When the ship was intercepted, it was returning from the Chinese port of Gaolan, where chemicals are shipped, including sodium perchlorate, which is needed for solid rocket fuel. However, it is not yet known exactly what was on the ship.

According to US Central Command, since the beginning of the blockade, US forces have forced 25 commercial vessels to change course or return to Iranian ports.