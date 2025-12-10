The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that those involved in the “Midas” case came to their office and spoke with employees

During an internal investigation, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) found out that those involved in the large-scale corruption case at “Energoatom” came to the building of the Central Office of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv.

This was stated by representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation at a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada on December 10.

Head of the Internal Control Department of the State Bureau of Investigation Bohdan Chobitok noted that the Bureau established the fact that the persons involved in the "Midas" case were in the State Bureau office, as well as the purpose, logic, grounds, and subject of discussion with which they visited the premises.

We also managed to identify the people with whom the suspects communicated. This is the investigative bureau and the head of one of the units.

The investigatorʼs phone, which contained correspondence with a member of a criminal group, was examined. But the SBI says that this was correspondence "of an exclusively working nature" within the framework of another criminal case that this investigator is conducting.

In particular, Ihor Myronyuk, who appears in the NABU investigation as "Rocket", spoke with an investigator for an hour and a half in the lobby of the State Bureau of Investigation. This conversation was not documented by the Bureau.

The video of the visit to the SBI building by the suspects has not been preserved. A representative of the Bureau says that data from the video cameras is only available for 14 days.

Chobitok added that so far, none of the SBI employees with whom the people involved in the “Midas” case communicated have been held accountable or even suspended.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation, based on the results of its internal investigation, stated that no pressure or influence on its employees was recorded in the “Midas” case.

Investigators checked information about bribes received by individual SBI employees for access to data on NABU investigations, pressure on individual officials, and searches ordered by those involved in the case.

SBI has not confirmed the information about the influence on its employees who appear in the “Mindich recordings”. They do not specify who exactly is in question, but the “Mindich recordings” and court hearings regarding the defendants in this case mentioned the possible connection with the SBI of Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”).