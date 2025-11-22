SBI has published preliminary results of the investigation into possible connections of its employees with those involved in the “Midas” case

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has not recorded a single case of pressure, influence, or instructions in the interests of third parties on employees of the Bureau in the case of investigating corruption in the energy sector.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators checked information about bribes received by individual SBI employees for access to investigation data, pressure on individual officials, and searches ordered by those involved in the case.

In total, as part of the investigation, SBI questioned more than 30 people, conducted 12 photo identifications, and sent 19 inquiries.

The Bureau found out that some of the people involved in the Midas case visited the SBI building due to circumstances related to the investigation of another criminal case. They say they have carefully checked the possible influence of the people involved in the “Midas” case on the SBI employees.

"According to the results of the investigation, it was established that no pressure, influence, or instructions in the interests of third parties were exerted on the SBI employees, and no actions were taken at the request of those involved in the NABU case," the Bureau summarized.

They also did not confirm information about any influence on their employees who appear on the “Mindich” recordings. They do not name names, but the “Mindich” recordings and court hearings regarding the defendants in this case mentioned the possible connection with SBI of Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”).

The analysis conducted indicated exclusively the desire of those involved in the Midas case to gain access to the investigative bodies, and not the actual facts of influence or agreements reached.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The preliminary findings of the SBI inspection have been submitted to the Chairman of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.