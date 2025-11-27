UAH 95 million bail was paid for Ihor “Rioshyk” Fursenko. Journalists found out that it was done by a “timber trading company”

A bail of 95 million hryvnias was set for Ihor Fursenko, a defendant in the “Energoatom” corruption case. He is known as "Rioshyk" in records published by the NABU.

Schemes writes about this with reference to lawyer Petro Boyko and sources among law enforcement officers.

Bail was posted on November 24. Fursenko was released from pretrial detention the next day. He is required to surrender his passports and wear an electronic bracelet.

Investigators call Fursenko the chief accountant of the criminal organization. In NABU recordings, he complained to an interlocutor that it was difficult for him to carry 1.6 million (probably dollars) in a box.

According to Schemes, the money was contributed by the company “Varus Synergy”. Its business is wholesale trade in wood and building materials, and its authorized capital is 100 thousand hryvnias. The company was registered in Mariupol in 2019, and in 2022 its legal address was changed to Kyiv.

The owner of the company is listed as Bohdan Furkevych from Kamyanets-Podilskyi. In the “Getcontact” service, his phone number is listed as “Bohdan Rishalo From Andriy”, “Bohdan Police”, and “Bohdan Military Police Department Kamyanets”. Furkevych did not answer journalists’ calls.

On November 13, it became known that a total of 37 million hryvnias in bail was paid for two women, who are called “back office” workers in the case. Presumably, this is Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina.

Schemes wrote, citing sources, that this was done by the company “Vangar”. It was created in May of this year, its main activity is “furniture production”, and its authorized capital is 1,000 hryvnias.