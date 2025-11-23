Peace plan, resignation of ministers, extradition of Kuznetsov. Weekly digest

This week, the main topic was the new peace plan from the US, and European allies have already offered their alternative to this initiative.

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine, killing more than 30 people in Ternopil. Meanwhile, in the US, President Donald Trump signed a bill to release the “Epstein files”.

Peace plans for Ukraine

NBC News reported on November 20 that the United States had developed a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine. According to the publication, the document was developed over several weeks with Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine was not involved in the process.

The full text of the plan was published by Axios. It, among other things, provides that Russia will de facto control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but legally the territory will remain with Ukraine.

Kyiv must reduce the army by half, the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church will receive official status in the occupied territories, and Ukraine will never join NATO.

Trump has set a deadline for approving a peace plan for Ukraine as November 27.

On November 23, delegations from Ukraine, the US, the EU and Britain met in Geneva to discuss the American peace plan. Europe proposed an alternative peace plan — its full text of 24 points was published by The Telegraph.

It does not have any restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a ban on joining NATO. Ukraine receives security guarantees analogous to Article 5 of NATO and unhindered passage along the Dnipro and control over the Kinburn Spit, and also restores control over ZNPP and the Kakhovka Dam.

Belarus returned Ukrainian citizens

On November 22, Ukraine returned 31 citizens who were held in prisons in Belarus. These are civilians sentenced in Belarus to various terms of imprisonment — from two to 11 years.

Among them are people with serious illnesses, including cancer. The youngest released person is 18 years old, the oldest is 58.

Russiaʼs attack on Ternopil

On the night of November 19, the Russians fired a missile at a high-rise building in Ternopil.

As of November 23, 34 people are known to have died, one of whom has not yet been identified. Six people are missing.

Trump signs law requiring disclosure of Epstein files

The US President Donald Trump signed a bill on November 20 that requires the Department of Justice to release documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Justice Department is now set to release everything it has gathered from multiple investigations into Epstein and his longtime confidante and partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for soliciting underage girls. In total, it is about 100 000 pages of material.

Italy extradites Serhiy Kuznetsov, accused of undermining “Nord Stream”

The Supreme Court of Italy has upheld the decision to extradite Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany, where he is accused of undermining the “Nord Stream” pipeline.

Kuznetsovʼs lawyer told Babel that by November 29, Italian police will hand Kuznetsov over to German law enforcement.

Yermakʼs trip to London that didnʼt happen

Babelʼs sources reported on November 18 that the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak is flying to London, where he will meet with former commander-in-chief and current ambassador Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The trip was supposed to take place against the backdrop of a political crisis and demands to release Yermak himself, who supposedly appears on the "Mindich" recordings.

In the end, Yermak did not fly to London, but arrived in Turkey. Babelʼs interlocutors later reported that Yermak canceled his trip to London at the last minute.

Investigation of corruption at “Energoatom”

On November 18, former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was sent to custody for two months in a case of possible corruption in the energy sector.

According to the investigation, the former official was among the people who visited a so-called laundry — a place where illegally obtained money was “laundered”.

On November 19, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice of Ukraine and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy — both of whom are involved in the NABU investigation.

