In Ternopil, people are being searched for in the attacked house for the second day. 28 people are known to have died

In Ternopil, they continue to rake the rubble and search for people in the high-rise building that the Russians targeted during the attack on the morning of November 19.

The State Emergency Service reports that as of 10:00 PM, 28 people were known to have died. Three of them were children.

Six people who were reported missing have been contacted and are safe during the day. Currently, 16 people are reported missing.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to the Ternopil Regional Emergency Service, 95 people were injured. 52 of them, including 17 children, were hospitalized. 12 adults and two children are in intensive care.

Three days of mourning were declared in the city.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.