Former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov sent to custody in energy corruption case

Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was sent to custody for two months in a case of possible corruption in the energy sector.

The meeting was broadcast by Suspilne.

As an alternative, the court set bail for Chernyshov in the amount of 51 million 600 thousand hryvnias.

According to the investigation, the former employee was among the people who visited the so-called laundry, a place where illegally obtained money was "laundered".

At the trial, the SAPO prosecutor said that the meetings of Tymur Mindichʼs back office employees with Chernyshov were called the "Intellectual Club" for the purpose of conspiracy.

According to the investigation, Chernyshov or his proxy received money from another person involved in the case, Oleksandr Zukerman, at least three times this year: