Mindich wanted to buy half of the “Fire Point” company, which produces “Flamingo” missiles — co-owner of the company

Businessman Tymur Mindich, who appears in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, claimed 50% of the shares of the “Fire Point” arms company, which produces, in particular, long-range “Flamingo” missiles.

This was confirmed at a press conference by the “Fire Point” co-owner and chief designer Denys Shtilerman, Suspilne reports.

According to him, Mindich and "other people" came with an offer to become co-owners of Fire Point after the companyʼs products successfully passed testing in March 2024. When asked about the share that Mindich wanted to buy, he replied that it was about 50%.

But the company concluded that the businessmanʼs offer was "not competitive at all", as he offered little money.

"The negotiations lasted quite a long time, he expressed keen interest, but we turned him down in the end and remained friends with him," said Shtilerman.

In total, the founders of “Fire Point” claim to have invested $1.5 million of their own money in the production of weapons.

Shtilerman also admitted that Ihor Fursenko "Rioshyk", a person involved in the NABU Operation “Midas” recordings, worked as an administrator for them and, together with his subordinate, helped evacuate Shtilermanʼs wife from Russia.

"My ex-wife lived in Russia with two children and didnʼt really want to leave. Iʼve probably spoken to Ihor three times in my life. He was doing this. He was employed as an administrator," says Shtilerman.

The companyʼs founders also said that NABU did not conduct searches at their premises, but they handed over documents to detectives in a case about possible overpricing of unmanned systems by six other companies.