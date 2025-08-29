Kyiv Independent: NABU investigates the activities of the manufacturer of the “Flamingo” missile. They suspect price gouging

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is investigating the activities of one of the leading domestic defense manufacturers “Fire Point”. Investigators suspect that the company misled the government regarding pricing and deliveries.

Kyiv Independent reports this, citing five sources familiar with the investigation.

Until recently, “Fire Point” was virtually unknown outside of Ukrainian defense circles, but documents obtained by the Kyiv Independent show that the company is one of the largest recipients of Defense Ministry funds for drone production.

But in recent weeks, “Fire Point” has become known for its FP-1 long-range drones and the “Flamingo” cruise missile. In his first public comments on the weapons, President Zelensky called the Flamingo the most successful missile Ukraine has in its arsenal for defense.

Fire Point

As part of the investigation, NABU is investigating concerns about “Fire Point” overstating either the cost of its components, or the number of drones it supplies, or both.

According to a government source, the investigation began about four months ago — shortly before the Verkhovna Rada and President Zelensky first abolished and then restored the independence of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). A government source told the Kyiv Independent that the “Fire Point” investigation “seems to be a priority at the moment”.