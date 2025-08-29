Kyiv Independent: NABU investigates the activities of the manufacturer of the “Flamingo” missile. They suspect price gouging

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is investigating the activities of one of the leading domestic defense manufacturers “Fire Point”. Investigators suspect that the company misled the government regarding pricing and deliveries.
Kyiv Independent reports this, citing five sources familiar with the investigation.
Until recently, “Fire Point” was virtually unknown outside of Ukrainian defense circles, but documents obtained by the Kyiv Independent show that the company is one of the largest recipients of Defense Ministry funds for drone production.
But in recent weeks, “Fire Point” has become known for its FP-1 long-range drones and the “Flamingo” cruise missile. In his first public comments on the weapons, President Zelensky called the Flamingo the most successful missile Ukraine has in its arsenal for defense.
As part of the investigation, NABU is investigating concerns about “Fire Point” overstating either the cost of its components, or the number of drones it supplies, or both.
According to a government source, the investigation began about four months ago — shortly before the Verkhovna Rada and President Zelensky first abolished and then restored the independence of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). A government source told the Kyiv Independent that the “Fire Point” investigation “seems to be a priority at the moment”.
“Fire Point” confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the investigation exists. But the company downplayed its significance. It denied the allegations and presented the investigation as part of a broader investigation into Ukraine’s defense procurement system, based on rumors spread by opponents.
“There’s no point in looking for secrets where there aren’t any,” said the “Fire Point” Chief Technical Officer Iryna Terek.
According to three sources, the current NABU investigation is related to the fact that the ultimate owner of the firm may be Tymur Mindich, a businessman who is a co-owner of the “Kvartal 95” studio founded by President Zelensky. However, there are no obvious connections between Fire Point and Mindich. It is unclear how the NABU investigation is tracking the connection to Zelensky’s former business partner.
While the investigation is ongoing, no charges have been filed against any individuals or entities.
