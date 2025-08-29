NABU denies investigating “Flamingo” missile. Media reports suggest possible price hike by manufacturer

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) claims that they are not conducting an investigation into the production of the Ukrainian “Flamingo” missile.

This is stated in a statement from the NABU press service.

"In response to numerous media inquiries, we inform you that NABU and SAPO are not conducting an investigation into the Flamingo missile mentioned in the media," the message says.

At the same time, the Bureau did not specify whether it was conducting an investigation into the missile manufacturer, “Fire Point” Company — the Kyiv Independent reported on the existence of such an investigation earlier this day, citing five sources.

According to journalists, NABU is investigating “Fire Point” alleged overpricing of either the cost of its components, or the number of drones it supplies, or both.

“Fire Point” confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the investigation exists. But the company downplayed its significance. It denied the allegations and presented the investigation as part of a broader investigation into Ukraine’s defense procurement system, based on rumors spread by opponents.

According to three sources, the current NABU investigation is related to the fact that the ultimate owner of the firm may be Tymur Mindich, a businessman who is a co-owner of the “Kvartal 95” studio founded by President Zelensky. However, there are no obvious connections between “Fire Point” and Mindich.

