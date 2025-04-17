Ukraine met with members of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Paris. What they talked about

Ukrainian senior officials discussed a ceasefire and security guarantees with their counterparts from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France on April 17.

This was reported by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

The talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris were attended by representatives of the countries that make up the "Coalition of the Willing". These were the diplomatic advisor to the French President Emmanuel Bonn, the national security advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Jonathan Powell, and the national security advisor to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner.

The main topic of the meeting is a complete ceasefire and security guarantees, including "the involvement of a multinational military contingent".

Yermak called the conversation "very meaningful". At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Defense clarified that work on security guarantees with partners is ongoing.

Peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

After the US and Russia negotiated to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Europe and Kyiv, an emergency meeting of EU leaders was called in France. One of the key issues was the sending of troops to Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire. This was the main argument of the evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron proposed deploying European peacekeeping forces behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland immediately opposed it. However, Germanyʼs defense minister later said he was open to the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine.

In turn, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his country was ready to deploy troops to Ukraine and support the peace agreements " with boots on the ground and planes in the sky".

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces Thomas Süssli said he could send troops for a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if requested and the government is not against it. Irish Prime Minister Michaël Martin said his country was also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security. Denmark is also ready for this, as is Australia, as noted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever believes it would be logical for Brussels to send troops to Ukraine. Sweden does not rule out such a possibility, as does the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine. And in Romania, they have admitted that they could become a transit center for troops for Western peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, although the parliament does not support this position of interim President Iliye Boloyan.

Bloomberg, citing sources, writes that Turkey could deploy its peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, but will not do so unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations for the formation of the peacekeeping mission.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated at a briefing on March 19 that the US position affects the position of European countries on the issue of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. If the US joins the process, the number of countries that will be ready to send their contingent to Ukraine may increase. In addition, this affects the quantitative composition of the contingent of a particular country. Discussions are ongoing, so the president did not name the exact number of potential peacekeeping troops.

