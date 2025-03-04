Australia will consider sending its military to Ukraine

Australia is open to considering any proposals to deploy its military in Ukraine as part of an international peacekeeping operation.

This was stated by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

According to him, Australiaʼs fight against Russia is about upholding international law. Australia will continue to support Ukraine in a full-scale war.

"We support the people of Ukraine and President Zelensky. There is a discussion going on right now about a possible peace process, and from my governmentʼs perspective, we are open to considering any proposals in the future," Albanese said.

As of early March, Australia has provided more than A$1.3 billion ($808 million) in military assistance to Ukraine since Russiaʼs full-scale invasion. Total support now stands at A$1.5 billion ($960 million).

Peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron organized the first emergency meeting with EU leaders on February 17, amid the US announcing the start of negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Europe and Kyiv.

One of the key issues was sending troops to Ukraine to monitor a possible peace deal. This was also the main argument of the evening. Macron proposed placing European peacekeeping forces behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland opposed it. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country was ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to implement any peace deal.

After the summit, the Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces, Thomas Süssli, stated that his country could provide troops for a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if a request is received and the government agrees.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said that his country is also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security.

The Bulgarian Parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in military operations in Ukraine.

Romania could become a transit center for Western peacekeeping troops in Ukraine. This decision is currently not supported by the countryʼs parliament.

