Ireland is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said that his country is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security.

The Irish Examiner writes about this.

Zelensky met with Martin on February 27. At the meeting, the Irish Prime Minister emphasized that he would insist on accelerating the process of Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.

"This is a priority because in itself it gives Ukraine certain security guarantees, but economically it also opens up very significant opportunities for Ukraine in the future, and he appreciates our unwavering support from the very beginning for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union," he noted.

The politicians also discussed Ireland’s financial support for Ukraine. Martin explained that Ireland’s commitments under the European Peace Fund “were destroyed by Hungary’s decision to veto the deployment of the fund”.

"We are considering alternative approaches to providing financial assistance to Ukraine, and a number of ideas emerged during the meeting," he added.

Separately, the Prime Minister emphasized that Ireland is open to further assistance, including sending peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Europeʼs participation in the settlement of the war in Ukraine

After the US President Donald Trump reported that during a phone call with Putin they agreed to immediately begin peace talks, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union stressed in a statement that Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Axios publication, which revealed the details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump, noted that the US president supported the idea of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine — this could become one of the security guarantees.

After that, the AP wrote that a group of European countries were privately working on a plan to send troops to Ukraine to help with post-war security.

The FT noted that the US has asked European countries to provide detailed proposals for the weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees.

