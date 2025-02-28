Romania could become a transit hub for peacekeepers in Ukraine

Romania could become a transit hub for Western peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, a decision that is currently not supported by the countryʼs parliament.

This was stated by the interim President of Romania Ilie Bolojan at a press conference after discussions on the topic of support for Ukraine with political parties.

He believes that talk of sending troops to Ukraine is premature and depends on the existence of a peace agreement.

"There was no substantive discussion. There is no parliamentary support. We could be a transit center for these troops, and there are analyses that can be done," said Romaniaʼs acting leader.

According to him, Romania is ready to continue to support Ukraine, because this also protects Romanian security.

Ilie Bolojan believes that European countries should contribute more to continental defense, in particular by increasing spending on military infrastructure and the defense industry.

Peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his country is ready to deploy troops in Ukraine to implement any peace agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron organized the first emergency meeting with EU leaders on February 17, amid the US announcing the start of negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Europe and Kyiv.

One of the key issues was sending troops to Ukraine to monitor a possible peace deal. This was also the main argument of the evening. Macron proposed placing European peacekeeping forces behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland opposed it.

After the summit, the Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces Thomas Süssli stated that his country could provide troops for a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if a request is received and the government agrees.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said that his country is also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security.

The Bulgarian Parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in military operations in Ukraine.

