Belgium will send F-16 fighters to Ukraine later

Belgium will deliver combat-ready F-16 fighters, which it previously promised to Ukraine, in 2026. Initially, there was talk of delivering these aircraft at the end of 2025.
The new deadlines were reported by Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever before a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels.
Belgium has agreed to transfer its F-16s to Ukraine, as it has purchased the next-generation F-35 fighter jets. However, they are arriving with a delay, so deliveries to Ukraine are also being postponed.
At the same time, the Belgian Prime Minister did not rule out that F-16s will be sent to Ukraine this year for spare parts.
He also said it "seems logical" for Belgium to send troops to Ukraine, stressing that they must first conclude a peace agreement with sufficient security guarantees.
De Wever also emphasized that sending troops requires American support — otherwise, this idea seems unrealistic to him.
- On October 6, 2024, the countryʼs Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans officially confirmed that the first F-16s from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine. In total, four countries agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine: the Netherlands (24 aircraft), Denmark (19 aircraft), Belgium (30 aircraft by 2028) and Norway — 6 aircraft.
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said his country is prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine to enforce any peace deal. French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed placing a European peacekeeping force behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland have opposed it.
- After the summit, the Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces Thomas Süssli stated that his country could provide troops for a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if a request is received and the government agrees.
- Irish Prime Minister Michał Martin said his country is also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security. The Bulgarian parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine.
