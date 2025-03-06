Belgium will send F-16 fighters to Ukraine later

Belgium will deliver combat-ready F-16 fighters, which it previously promised to Ukraine, in 2026. Initially, there was talk of delivering these aircraft at the end of 2025.

The new deadlines were reported by Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever before a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels.

Belgium has agreed to transfer its F-16s to Ukraine, as it has purchased the next-generation F-35 fighter jets. However, they are arriving with a delay, so deliveries to Ukraine are also being postponed.

At the same time, the Belgian Prime Minister did not rule out that F-16s will be sent to Ukraine this year for spare parts.

He also said it "seems logical" for Belgium to send troops to Ukraine, stressing that they must first conclude a peace agreement with sufficient security guarantees.

De Wever also emphasized that sending troops requires American support — otherwise, this idea seems unrealistic to him.

