Norway will transfer 6 F-16 fighters to Ukraine in 2024

Norway will transfer six F-16 fighters to Ukraine in 2024.

This was announced on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington by the Prime Minister of the country, Jonas Gar Støre, VG reports.

"We plan to deliver during 2024... Norway has been participating in the training of Ukrainian fighter pilots in Denmark since the fall, and Norway will support the training in the future," the prime minister said.

Norway announced plans to provide F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv as early as August 2023, but has never officially disclosed the number.

In April 2024, the specialized sites Zona Militar and Nettavisen wrote that Ukraine may receive 22 F-16s, but not all of these aircraft will necessarily be serviceable — some will go to spare parts. In addition to the fighters, Oslo will provide aircraft engines, support materials, simulators, spare parts and other equipment.