Media: Norway may transfer 22 F-16 fighters to Ukraine

Norway can send 22 F-16 fighters to Ukraine. The US gave permission for this.

In total, four countries agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine: the Netherlands ( more than 70 machines, some of which are training ), Denmark ( 19 units ), as well as Belgium and Norway, but the last two countries do not officially announce the exact number of fighters that they plan to transfer.

The Zona Militar site writes about 22 planes from Norway, the Nettavisen edition confirms this figure with reference to sources.

It is indicated that, in addition to fighter jets, Norway can provide Ukraine with engines for them, auxiliary materials, simulators, spare parts and other equipment. At the same time, not all of these 22 planes will necessarily be serviceable — some will go to spare parts.

The exact date of the transfer of equipment to Kyiv is unknown, but journalists write that it will definitely not happen before the July NATO summit in Washington.