News

The first 10 Ukrainian pilots completed basic flight training in Great Britain

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The first 10 Ukrainian military pilots passed the flight school of the Royal Air Force of Great Britain.

This is reported on the website of the British government.

The pilots underwent basic flight, ground and language training. They will now move on to advanced flight training conducted by the French Air Force. Then they will learn to fly F-16 fighter jets.