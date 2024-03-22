The first 10 Ukrainian pilots completed basic flight training in Great Britain

The first 10 Ukrainian military pilots passed the flight school of the Royal Air Force of Great Britain.
This is reported on the website of the British government.
The pilots underwent basic flight, ground and language training. They will now move on to advanced flight training conducted by the French Air Force. Then they will learn to fly F-16 fighter jets.
- Ukrainian military pilots undergo training in the USA, Britain, France and Romania. It is expected that Ukraine will have the first six F-16 fighters and 12 trained pilots already in the summer of 2024.
- In total, four countries agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine: the Netherlands (more than 70 machines, some of which are training), Denmark (19 units), as well as Norway and Belgium, which do not announce the exact number of fighters.