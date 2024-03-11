NYT: Ukraine will have six F-16 fighters and 12 trained pilots by summer

Twelve Ukrainian pilots — less than a full squadron — will be ready to fly F-16 fighter jets by this summer after ten months of training in Denmark, Britain and the United States.

The New York Times writes about it.

However, by the time the pilots return, only six of the roughly 45 F-16 fighter jets promised by the allies will have arrived in Ukraine.

Most likely, those F-16s that will be delivered to Ukraine will be armed with short- and medium-range missiles and bombs, which will partially compensate for the shortage of ground-based ammunition. Currently, Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of artillery shells and other ammunition.

Meanwhile, officials say there is still a lot of uncertainty about when each country will transfer its fighter jets, exactly how many, how quickly all the pilots will be trained, or whether there will be enough people to maintain the planes.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen noted that "preparations are going well" and noted that Ukrainian pilots are already flying in Danish airspace.

"I strongly believe that Ukraine’s fight for freedom is our fight for freedom," he said, "and that is why Denmark continues to help Ukraine as much as possible."

Currently, about 50 Ukrainian technicians are also studying in Denmark, who will support the operation and repair of jet aircraft. Eight to 14 people are needed to maintain one fighter. Western defense contractors will need to escort the planes to Ukraine and stay with them until there are enough Ukrainian technicians to properly maintain them, the sources said. This process can take years. And it is still necessary to repair the outdated and war-damaged airstrips of Ukraine. This could delay the entry of the F-16 into the war.

Meanwhile, flight instructors wait at a new training center in Romania set up to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 fighter jet. However, the pilots have not yet arrived there. It is not yet known when the Ukrainians will begin training at the Fetesti Air Base in southeastern Romania, which is also used by NATO allies for fighter jet training.