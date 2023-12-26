The first Ukrainian pilots completed F-16 training in Great Britain. Now they study in Denmark

The first group of Ukrainian pilots trained in Great Britain is now learning to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark. The training was completed by six combat fighter pilots who were trained in English for pilots.

This was reported by the British government.

In August, the British Air Force began training in flying skills and the English language. Currently, another ten Ukrainian pilots remain in Great Britain to continue practical basic flight training, as well as to master aviation medicine and prepare to work on centrifuges. In addition to pilot training, dozens of Ukrainian aviation technicians also teach engineering-oriented English.

Pilots undergoing basic flight training practice in Grob Tutor aircraft, learning general handling procedures, medium and low level navigation, and formation flying. After completing training in Britain, pilots will undergo training in another European country to improve their flying skills.

The program was designed so that Ukrainian pilots would acquire the skills necessary to move to the next stage of training on fighter jets in partner countries — this would bring Ukrainian pilots closer to NATO flight standards.

Great Britain will continue to support Ukrainian pilots in 2024.