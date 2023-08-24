Norway will transfer F-16 to Ukraine. And will give two more fighters for training

Norway will transfer F-16 to Ukraine, as well as two such fighters for training.

On August 24, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre informed about this at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We have decided to hand over Norwegian F-16s. Now we are discussing time and in which way [do it]. [...] Now we are immediately allocating two fighters for the training mission. We will consider the remaining ones. There are not so many of them, but I hope that we will be able to transfer them to Ukraine," noted Jonas Har Støre.

Norway is currently transitioning to a new fighter jet system. It previously transferred a significant part of the fighters to Romania.