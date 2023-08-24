Norway will transfer IRIS-T missiles and anti-mine equipment to Ukraine

Norway will send to Ukraine missiles for IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems, equipment for demining, and will also help ensure electricity supply.

This was stated on Thursday by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Stere during his visit to Kyiv, Reuters writes.

The aid package includes IRIS-T missiles, portable kits for creating corridors through minefields and equipment to repair critical electrical infrastructure.

"Air defense support was crucial in preventing Russia from taking control of the airspace and thus prevented major civilian suffering and military casualties," the Norwegian government noted.

Reuters journalists suggest that the missiles may be launched from installations provided by Sweden.