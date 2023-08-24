TV2: Norway will provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters

Norway has decided to transfer F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. Thus, it will become the third NATO country, after the Netherlands and Denmark, to provide Ukraine with these fighter jets.

The corresponding statement was made with reference to several independent sources of the broadcaster TV2.

The handover of the fighters has not yet been officially announced, but Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Stere is currently on an official visit to Kyiv.

Earlier he said that Norway will not send F-16 to Ukraine. However, TV 2 wrote that Norway has a certain number of F-16s that can be transferred to Ukraine. In total, Norway has 57 F-16 aircraft.