Denmark confirmed the US permission to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lücke Rasmussen confirmed that the US approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after pilot training. However, the decision on the delivery of fighters has not yet been made.

He informed about this in a comment on the TV 2 channel.

"The government has stated several times that the transfer of aircraft is a natural next step after pilot training. We are discussing this with our closest allies, and I expect that we will be able to specify it in the near future," the Danish Minister of Defense emphasizes.

The day before, Reuters, citing an anonymous American official, reported that the United States agreed to provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft from Denmark and the Netherlands. It is noted that the White House gave official assurances to the Netherlands and Denmark that Washington would approve all necessary requests for the supply of aircraft.