Reuters: The US allowed Denmark and the Netherlands to transfer F-16s to Ukraine

The United States has authorized the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands as soon as pilot training is completed.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to an American official.

Washington has officially assured Denmark and the Netherlands that it will speed up the approval of requests for the transfer of F-16s. The country recently asked the United States for these guarantees.

In a letter seen by Reuters, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wrote: "I am writing to express the full support of the United States for both the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified instructors."