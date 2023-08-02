CNN: European countries still havenʼt handed over the final training plan for Ukrainian F-16 pilots to the US

The US is still waiting for European countries to submit a final plan for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, which the US still needs to approve before the program can go live.

This was reported to CNN by officials familiar with the matter.

Training should begin this month. This was publicly stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and European officials. But two months after President Joe Biden announced US support for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16, a number of important details remain to be worked out. Yes, the States have yet to approve the transfer of equipment and materials for the F-16, including simulators and manuals. The Biden administration still hasnʼt received a final training plan from the Europeans, meaning the U.S. has yet to sign anything.

Itʼs still unclear which countries will send F-16s to participate in the training program, as well as Ukraine itself, when the program is completed. The transfer of aircraft to Ukraine will require separate US approval.

Pentagon officials told CNN that the U.S. is still deciding whether to send American pilots to help train the Ukrainians, but no decision will be made until a final training plan is approved.

The course will aim to train pilots and ground staff over a period of six months and will take place in several locations. Ukraine is expected to provide qualified personnel capable of passing the necessary language, health and safety tests.

Politico wrote that one of the training proposals involves sending Ukrainian pilots to the United States for training at the base of the 162nd Airlift Wing, an Air National Guard unit located in the state of Arizona. Foreign partners are already being trained there on the F-16. Another plan is to send American military pilots to Europe to train Ukrainians. Two US officials said there was no final decision yet.