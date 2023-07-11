Ukraine has officially formed a coalition to train F-16 pilots

Ukraine formed a coalition of 11 partner states to train F-16 fighter pilots.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced this on July 11.

The coalition included: Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Great Britain and Sweden.

The memorandum provides that:

Ukrainian pilots, technicians and support staff will take part in the training program;

it is possible to include other types of fighters in the program.

Acting Minister of Defense of Denmark Trols Poulsen said that the coalition would start training Ukrainian pilots at the end of summer. Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain Vadym Prystaiko clarified that training for the first 20 pilots will begin at the end of July or the beginning of August.

Reuters writes that the coalition will start training Ukrainian pilots on fighter jets in Denmark. "Hopefully, we can see the results early next year," said Trols Poulsen.

"We have to defend our civilian population, our infrastructure, critical objects, our schools, our universities. Thatʼs why for us it is very important that this fighter jet coalition starts up," Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told reporters.