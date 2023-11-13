F-16 pilot training center opened in Romania. Ukrainians will be taught there

On November 13, the European training center for F-16 fighter pilots was opened in Romania, where Ukrainian specialists will also be trained.

This is reported by "Deutsche Welle" and "Suspilne", whose correspondent is at the scene.

The training center is located at Fetești Air Force Base, 150 km east of Bucharest. The head of the center stated that the base will not only train pilots from scratch, but also conduct training courses. Romanian pilots will begin training on November 14, the date of the start of training for Ukrainians has not yet been announced.

It is known that the Netherlands will provide 12 to 18 fighter jets for the training of both Ukrainian and Romanian pilots. The Dutch government sent the first five F-16s to Romania a week ago.