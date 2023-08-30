Romania and the Netherlands agreed to create a training center for Ukrainian F-16 pilots

The Defense Ministers of Romania and the Netherlands have finally agreed on the creation of a training center for F-16 pilots and the maintenance of these aircraft.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands on August 30.

The base will be on the territory of Romania. The American company Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of these aircraft, will be involved in its work. Lockheed Martin has experience maintaining the F-16 and has already conducted training in other countries. First, instructors for pilots and technical personnel will be trained at the Romanian base, and then Ukrainian specialists will be trained.