The Air Force: Ukraine needs more than 100 fighter jets to upgrade its aviation fleet

The spokesman of the Air Force (AF) Command Yurii Ignat informed that Ukraine needs 128 fighter jets to replace the old aircraft fleet. This number is in the vision of the AF.

He told about this on "Radio Svoboda" ["Radio Liberty"].

According to him, if the partners give us 42 fighters, that is about four aviation brigades. The Air Force still talks about the need for more aircraft.

"War can make its adjustments, but more than 100 aircraft are really needed to disperse them to different airfields, to respond to different challenges, and to strike different targets. And on planes, and on the ground, and on the rear of the enemy," added Ignat.