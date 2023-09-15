Belgium officially joins the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

Belgium will officially participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters within the "aviation coalition" led by the Netherlands and Denmark.
This was stated by the Minister of Defense Ludovin Dedonder.
Belgium will send two F-16B two-seat fighter jets to Denmark next year for pilot training, and in the coming weeks a detachment of 50 troops, mostly technical personnel. Belgium will host six Ukrainian instructors and four mission planning specialists for further training of Ukrainian pilots and other personnel.
In the coming weeks, the Belgian Ministry of Defense will also send a group of three servicemen to the training center at the Skridstrup Air Base in Denmark, where Ukrainian pilots are being trained.
- The training of Ukrainian pilots has already started in Denmark and Britain, and in Romania it was agreed to create a training center. Pilot training will begin in the United States in October. France will also join in pilot training. The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway have already agreed to transfer the planes to Ukraine. The Netherlands will transfer all of its (42 total) F-16s to Ukraine, but a "small part" will be for training. Denmark will transfer 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and expects the first batch to arrive closer to the New Year. The number of aircraft that Norway will transfer is still unknown.
- It is expected that experienced Ukrainian pilots will be able to complete training on the F-16 in three months.