Belgium officially joins the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

Belgium will officially participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters within the "aviation coalition" led by the Netherlands and Denmark.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense Ludovin Dedonder.

Belgium will send two F-16B two-seat fighter jets to Denmark next year for pilot training, and in the coming weeks a detachment of 50 troops, mostly technical personnel. Belgium will host six Ukrainian instructors and four mission planning specialists for further training of Ukrainian pilots and other personnel.

In the coming weeks, the Belgian Ministry of Defense will also send a group of three servicemen to the training center at the Skridstrup Air Base in Denmark, where Ukrainian pilots are being trained.