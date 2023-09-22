Canada will join the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

Canada will provide long-term aid to Ukraine in the amount of 650 million Canadian dollars (approximately $482.6 million), it is designed for 3 years.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in parliament that part of the money will go to the construction of 50 armored vehicles and 50 sanitary vehicles.
The country will also send its instructors and technicians to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16.
"We will direct instructors to train Ukrainian pilots and service personnel on the F-16 to maximize the use of the transferred fighters," Trudeau announced.
- The training of Ukrainian pilots has already started in Denmark and Britain, and in Romania it was agreed to create a training center. Pilot training will begin in the United States in October. France will also join the training of pilots. The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway have already agreed to transfer the planes to Ukraine. The Netherlands will transfer all of its (42 total) F-16s to Ukraine, but a "small part" will be for training. Denmark will transfer 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and expects the first batch to arrive closer to the New Year. The number of aircraft that Norway will transfer is still unknown.
- It is expected that experienced Ukrainian pilots will be able to complete training on the F-16 in three months.