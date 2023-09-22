Canada will join the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

Canada will provide long-term aid to Ukraine in the amount of 650 million Canadian dollars (approximately $482.6 million), it is designed for 3 years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in parliament that part of the money will go to the construction of 50 armored vehicles and 50 sanitary vehicles.

The country will also send its instructors and technicians to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16.

"We will direct instructors to train Ukrainian pilots and service personnel on the F-16 to maximize the use of the transferred fighters," Trudeau announced.