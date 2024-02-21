CNN: The first four Ukrainian pilots will complete F-16 training in the US by summer

Four Ukrainian pilots in the US will complete training on F-16 fighters by the end of the summer.
Arizona National Guard spokeswoman Erin Hannigan told CNN.
The pilots began training in mid-October at the 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Arizona, she said. She added that a second group of four pilots began training in January, and a third is currently undergoing the English-language training required to fly the fighter jets.
All pilots are expected to complete their training between May and August 2024.
- Also, Ukrainian pilots undergo training in other countries. In particular, in Britain, six of them completed a course in English and continued to study management in Denmark. Ukrainian pilots are also planned to be trained in Romania and France.
- In total, four countries agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine: the Netherlands (more than 70 machines, some of which are training), Denmark (19 units), as well as Norway and Belgium, which do not announce the exact number of fighters.