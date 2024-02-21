CNN: The first four Ukrainian pilots will complete F-16 training in the US by summer

Four Ukrainian pilots in the US will complete training on F-16 fighters by the end of the summer.

Arizona National Guard spokeswoman Erin Hannigan told CNN.

The pilots began training in mid-October at the 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Arizona, she said. She added that a second group of four pilots began training in January, and a third is currently undergoing the English-language training required to fly the fighter jets.

All pilots are expected to complete their training between May and August 2024.