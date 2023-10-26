Ukrainian pilots began flight training for the F-16 in the USA

A group of Ukrainian pilots began training on the basics of F-16 operation at the base of the 162nd unit of the Air National Guard in Arizona.

This is written by the specialized magazine "Air & Space Forces" with reference to the US Air Force.

"The training curriculum will align with the foundational knowledge and skills of each pilot and is expected to last several months," a US Air Force spokesperson told reporters.

The pilots will be trained at Morris Air National Guard Base, which is located at Tucson International Airport. It is the only unit of the US Air Force that trains foreigners to fly the F-16. Pilots from more than 20 countries were trained there.

A typical F-16 training course lasts about half a year. However, American officials noted that Ukrainian pilots will have their own program, as Ukraine must protect its skies now. European countries are also training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16.

In addition to training in the air, the pilots will study in the classroom and on simulators, and will continue to master the English language. It is expected that the Ukrainians will start using the F-16 in combat conditions no earlier than 2024.