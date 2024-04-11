Ukrainian pilots in Denmark and the USA are already training on the F-16 to shoot down cruise missiles and Shahed drones

Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots studying in Denmark and the USA are already in the final stages of training. They practice shooting down cruise missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ilya Yevlash told about this at a briefing in the Ukrinform media center.

Currently, several groups of pilots are undergoing training. They are at different stages of training. Those who are at the final stage in Denmark and the USA are practicing the tasks they will face in Ukraine. The terms of completion of training and transfer of fighters have not yet been officially announced.

As for the remaining groups of pilots, some of them are currently taking English courses in Great Britain, one group in France is learning fighter control systems.