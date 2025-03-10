Denmark is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine if it would be necessary

Denmark is ready to send its military to Ukraine if there is a need to send European peacekeeping forces there.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Lars Lukke Rasmussen and Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish media outlet DR reports.

The ministers expressed the position of the Danish government and received support from many parties in the Folketing.

"It is important that we in Europe send the right signals to both Putin and Washington. That is what we are doing today, saying:

“If it comes to a point where a European presence is needed to achieve a ceasefire or a peace agreement, then Denmark is in principle ready for that," Lars Lukke Rasmussen stressed.

However, the Minister of Defense added that there are no real plans yet. That is, specific decisions have not yet been made, because it depends on the development of events.

The Chief of the Operational Staff at the Defense Command of the Danish Armed Forces, Major General Michael Gildgaard, plans to announce the Danish position regarding the deployment of military personnel in Ukraine at a meeting with the chiefs of staff of several European countries, which will take place tomorrow, March 11.

Peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

On February 17, French President Emmanuel Macron organized the first emergency meeting with EU leaders amid the the US announcing the start of negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Europe and Kyiv.

One of the key issues was sending troops to Ukraine to monitor a possible peace deal. This was also the main point of contention of the evening. Macron proposed placing European peacekeeping forces behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland opposed it. However, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that his country was ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to implement any peace deal.

After the summit, the commander-in-chief of the Swiss Armed Forces, Thomas Süssli, said his country could contribute troops to a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if a request was made and the government agreed. Irish Prime Minister Michaël Martin said his country was also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security.

The Bulgarian Parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in military operations in Ukraine.

Romania could become a transit center for troops for Western peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. This decision is currently not supported by the countryʼs parliament.

