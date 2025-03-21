The Czech Republic does not rule out sending its military to Ukraine. But there are conditions

The Czech Republic may join a potential coalition of European countries within the framework of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after the war ends.

This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A summit of the so-called coalition of the willing will soon be held to discuss guarantees for Ukraineʼs security and the involvement of a European contingent to maintain peace. The structure, composition, and number of such a contingent will be discussed there.

The other day, a meeting was held in London at the level of commanders-in-chief, where possible forms of military presence were also discussed.

"The Czech Republic is ready to be part of these negotiations. If there is a final decision to create such forces, I believe that the Czech Republic will become part of them," said Petr Pavel.

However, he added that the final decision will be made only when a peace agreement is agreed. After that, discussions will begin on the mandate of the European peacekeeping mission, its composition, etc.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukraine does not see UN peacekeepers as an alternative to a European military contingent or security guarantees, since the UN will not have a mandate to defend Ukraine if Russia attacks a third time.

Peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

After the US and Russia negotiated to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Europe and Kyiv, an emergency meeting of EU leaders was called in France. One of the key issues was sending troops to Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire. This was the main argument that evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed deploying a European peacekeeping force behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland immediately opposed the idea. In return, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country was ready to deploy troops to Ukraine and support the peace agreement with “ boots on the ground and planes in the sky”.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces Thomas Süssli said he could send troops to a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if requested and the government is not against it. Irish Prime Minister Michał Martin said his country was also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security. Denmark is also ready for this, as is Australia, as noted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever believes it is logical for Brussels to send troops to Ukraine. Sweden does not rule out such a possibility. Lithuania is ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping mission after a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine. And in Romania, they have admitted that they could become a transit center for troops for Western peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, although the parliament does not support this position of interim President Iliye Bologyan.

Bloomberg, citing sources, writes that Turkey could deploy its peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, but will not do so unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations for the formation of a peacekeeping mission.

