Lithuania is ready to send its military to Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said his country is ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping mission after a ceasefire.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Brussels.

"My country is ready to provide the necessary support. Itʼs about a very specific number of our military personnel, but all countries in this coalition must commit to providing such support," the Lithuanian leader noted.

He praised the US President Donald Trump for his "open intentions" to end the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. However, he added that Putin is using this process to his advantage by continuing hostilities.

According to him, Russia is only imitating peace negotiations, but is not ready to adhere to the alleged ceasefire.

"They promise not to attack, not to strike critical infrastructure, but they do not do this," Gitanas Nauseda emphasized.

Peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

After the US and Russia negotiated to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Europe and Kyiv, an emergency meeting of EU leaders was called in France. One of the key issues was sending troops to Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire. This was the main argument that evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed deploying a European peacekeeping force behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland immediately opposed the idea. In return, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country was ready to deploy troops to Ukraine and support the peace agreement with “ boots on the ground and planes in the sky”.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces Thomas Süssli said he could send troops for a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if requested and the government is not against it. Irish Prime Minister Michaël Martin said his country was also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security. Denmark is also ready for this, as is Australia, as noted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever believes it is logical for Brussels to send troops to Ukraine. Sweden does not rule out such a possibility.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine. And in Romania, they have admitted that they could become a transit center for troops for Western peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, although the parliament does not support this position of interim President Iliye Bologyan.

Bloomberg, citing sources, writes that Turkey could deploy its peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, but will not do so unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations for the formation of a peacekeeping mission.

