Sweden does not rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine after the war ends

Olha Bereziuk
Sweden does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine as part of any post-war peacekeeping force.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sveriges Radio reports.

The comment came against the backdrop of British Prime Minister Keir Starmerʼs statement about his readiness to send British troops to Ukraine to carry out peacekeeping duties.

"Now we must first agree on a just and sustainable peace that respects international law, respects Ukraine and, above all, ensures that Russia cannot simply retreat, build up its forces and attack Ukraine or another country in just a few years," said the Swedish Foreign Minister.

According to her, once such a peace is established, Sweden must ensure its support, and then "our government does not rule out anything".

