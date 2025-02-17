Sweden does not rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine after the war ends

Sweden does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine as part of any post-war peacekeeping force.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sveriges Radio reports.

The comment came against the backdrop of British Prime Minister Keir Starmerʼs statement about his readiness to send British troops to Ukraine to carry out peacekeeping duties.

"Now we must first agree on a just and sustainable peace that respects international law, respects Ukraine and, above all, ensures that Russia cannot simply retreat, build up its forces and attack Ukraine or another country in just a few years," said the Swedish Foreign Minister.

According to her, once such a peace is established, Sweden must ensure its support, and then "our government does not rule out anything".

The Axios publication, which revealed the details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump, noted that the US president supported the idea of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine — this could become one of the security guarantees.

After that, the AP wrote that a group of European countries were privately working on a plan to send troops to Ukraine to help with post-war security.

The FT noted that the US has asked European countries to provide detailed proposals for the weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees. The United States wants to calculate Europeʼs willingness to defend Ukraine after a peaceful settlement, to determine the price Europe is willing to pay in exchange for participating in negotiations with Moscow.

