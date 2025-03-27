German Defense Minister open to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

The head of the German Ministry of Defense Boris Pistorius has stated his theoretical readiness to help ensure peace in Ukraine. This opinion is shared by his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur.

This is reported by Politico.

"I canʼt imagine any situation in which Germany would not be involved in what would result in ceasefire negotiations or even peace," Pistorius said in a meeting with reporters on March 27.

He added that when the time comes, a final decision should be made. Germanyʼs participation in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine depends on many factors: such as the number of troops, the mandate, the participation of countries, etc.

“There are a lot of things that need to be discussed before we say, ʼYes, we will support the Ukrainians in this way.’ We will probably discuss this very seriously,” added Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

He sees NATO membership as the ideal security guarantee for Ukraine. But given the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Russia, membership in the Alliance now seems unlikely, the official added.

Pistorius emphasized that representatives of France and Great Britain are seeking a place at the negotiating table with the Administration of US President Donald Trump, demonstrating their willingness to send peacekeeping troops after an agreement is reached.

"Weʼll see if they succeed. I hope so, but I donʼt believe it yet. There are no visible or audible signals in Washington that they are ready to bring us [European leaders] to the negotiating table. And Iʼm afraid that may remain the case," says the German government official.

Peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

After the US and Russia negotiated to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Europe and Kyiv, an emergency meeting of EU leaders was called in France. One of the key issues was the sending of troops to Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire. This was the main argument of the evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed deploying a European peacekeeping force behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland immediately opposed the idea. In return, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country was ready to deploy troops to Ukraine and support the peace agreement with “boots on the ground and planes in the sky”.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces Thomas Süssli said he could send troops for a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if requested and the government is not against it. Irish Prime Minister Michaël Martin said his country was also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security. Denmark is also ready for this, as is Australia, as noted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever believes it is logical for Brussels to send troops to Ukraine. Sweden does not rule out such a possibility. Lithuania has also agreed to this.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine. And in Romania, they have admitted that they could become a transit center for troops for Western peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, although the parliament does not support this position of interim President Iliye Bologyan.

Bloomberg, citing sources, writes that Turkey could deploy its peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, but will not do so unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations for the formation of the peacekeeping mission.

The other day, Reuters wrote that in Europe, amid discussions about sending troops to Ukraine to guarantee security, they want to consider alternative options.

