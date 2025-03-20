About the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the possibility of a quick ceasefire, and the issue of territories. Key points from Zelenskyʼs briefing

On the evening of March 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to reporters online. He shared details of his conversation with Trump in the context of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, why he believes this is the easiest period of diplomatic efforts, and what issue will be the most difficult in the negotiations.
Babel collected key points from the presidentʼs statements.
About the Zaporizhzhia NPP
Zelensky and Trump discussed how the US can help restore the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that he told the US president that de-occupation alone is not enough to restore the Zaporizhzhia NPP — there must be appropriate infrastructure there.
"Water supply, technical personnel, and many more steps are needed to ensure that the station starts bringing in money and electricity in one and a half to two and a half years," Zelensky said.
The President noted that Trump asked whether the Ukrainian authorities would understand that the United States could restore the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
"I replied that yes, if there is an opportunity to modernize, invest money, etc. We are ready to discuss this with you. But we talked exclusively about one station, which is under temporary occupation by Russia," Zelensky said.
There are currently no negotiations on transferring the Zaporizhzhia NPP under Ukrainian control. According to Zelensky, the plant will not operate under occupation, including if everything within a meter of the plant is occupied and the Russians can blow it up at any moment.
It will take two to two and a half years to fully restore it. The President considers it a "positive step" that the conversation about its restoration has already begun.
Ceasefire
Zelensky believes that a ceasefire can be achieved quickly — it would require US force. This could allow for the end of a certain stage of the war, in particular the "hot" one.
"The issue of a ceasefire for a month, for two months is a window of opportunity when you can make a plan and try to put pressure on anyone who disrupts it, but the war could be ended," Zelensky said.
At the same time, according to him, a ceasefire for years is a freezing of the conflict, not an end to the war.
Now it is about stopping the attacks of both countries on energy and civilian infrastructure. Ukraine is currently preparing a corresponding list. If the Russian Federation violates the ceasefire agreements, Ukraine will respond in kind.
A comprehensive ceasefire can be achieved now — Ukraine and all of Europe have the will for it. If the US wants it, they will do it. Putin does not want a ceasefire while Ukrainian military are on Russian territory.
At the meeting between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia, the issue of ceasefire monitoring may also be discussed.
The Kursk operation and Russian offensive plans
The Kursk operation thwarted the Russian offensive in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. During this period, the Russians were only advancing in the east. Currently, the enemy is accumulating troops in the Sumy direction.
"Now the plan is the same, to completely push us out of the Kursk direction. They increased the number of their troops there. After pushing us out, strike in the direction of Sumy, and then move troops to Kharkiv, and accordingly to Zaporizhzhia, in order to do the same," the president said.
However, at present, Ukraine does not see such opportunities in the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia directions, and the Russian army does not have strong opportunities in the east either. Currently, the enemy is accumulating troops in the Sumy direction.
"They are accumulating these troops in Sumy, but they must completely oust us from there. Well, you know that we are taking certain steps there. In one direction, then we shifted a little and unexpectedly take steps in another direction," said Volodymyr Zelensky.
Peace negotiations and territories
Now is the easiest period of diplomatic efforts. The issue of territories will be the most difficult in the ceasefire negotiations. The President once again emphasized that legally Ukraine does not recognize any territories [as Russian].
Ukraine cannot end the war on the contact line, because it separates cities and other settlements.
“This will be Berlin,” the president said. According to him, this cannot be allowed.
Peacekeeping troops
The US position affects the position of European countries on the issue of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine. If the US joins the process, the number of countries that will be ready to send their contingent to Ukraine may increase. In addition, this affects the quantitative composition of a particular country.
Discussions are currently ongoing, and there are different visions, so the president did not name the exact number of potential peacekeeping troops.
Ukraine will also work to return all Ukrainian deported children. The president does not currently have an exact number — different information has been received at different times. The most difficult situation may arise with orphans.
"First of all, there are countries that are ready to provide a contingent, there are countries that are ready to provide a contingent in the event of repeated aggression. There are countries that are ready to deploy a contingent in Ukraine, and there are those that are ready to deploy on the border. There are those that are ready [to deploy] in dangerous places, there are those that are ready only at sea. Or in the central large cities of Ukraine," Zelensky shared the details.
