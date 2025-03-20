About the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the possibility of a quick ceasefire, and the issue of territories. Key points from Zelenskyʼs briefing

On the evening of March 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to reporters online. He shared details of his conversation with Trump in the context of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, why he believes this is the easiest period of diplomatic efforts, and what issue will be the most difficult in the negotiations.

Babel collected key points from the presidentʼs statements.

About the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Zelensky and Trump discussed how the US can help restore the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that he told the US president that de-occupation alone is not enough to restore the Zaporizhzhia NPP — there must be appropriate infrastructure there.

"Water supply, technical personnel, and many more steps are needed to ensure that the station starts bringing in money and electricity in one and a half to two and a half years," Zelensky said.

The President noted that Trump asked whether the Ukrainian authorities would understand that the United States could restore the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"I replied that yes, if there is an opportunity to modernize, invest money, etc. We are ready to discuss this with you. But we talked exclusively about one station, which is under temporary occupation by Russia," Zelensky said.

There are currently no negotiations on transferring the Zaporizhzhia NPP under Ukrainian control. According to Zelensky, the plant will not operate under occupation, including if everything within a meter of the plant is occupied and the Russians can blow it up at any moment.

It will take two to two and a half years to fully restore it. The President considers it a "positive step" that the conversation about its restoration has already begun.

Ceasefire

Zelensky believes that a ceasefire can be achieved quickly — it would require US force. This could allow for the end of a certain stage of the war, in particular the "hot" one.

"The issue of a ceasefire for a month, for two months is a window of opportunity when you can make a plan and try to put pressure on anyone who disrupts it, but the war could be ended," Zelensky said.

At the same time, according to him, a ceasefire for years is a freezing of the conflict, not an end to the war.

Now it is about stopping the attacks of both countries on energy and civilian infrastructure. Ukraine is currently preparing a corresponding list. If the Russian Federation violates the ceasefire agreements, Ukraine will respond in kind.