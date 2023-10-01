British Defense Minister: British troops can train Ukrainians in Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Grant Shepps, said in an interview with The Telegraph that he held negotiations with the leadership of the army about the transfer of part of the "training and production" of military equipment to Ukraine. He also called on British defense firms to open factories in Ukraine, citing BAE as an example.

NATO members, in particular Britain, did not conduct formal training programs in Ukraine due to the risk of escalation with the Russian Federation. However, Shepps now plans to "eventually bring the training closer" to Ukraine and move it there.

Shepps also suggested that Britain would play a more active role in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks on civilian commercial vessels in the Black Sea. He personally discussed this with Volodymyr Zelenskyi during his visit to Kyiv.

The newspaper believes that such rhetoric of the Minister of Defense shows a change in the governmentʼs approach to the public discussion of increasing military aid to Ukraine. France took a similar step when it announced surveillance of the Black Sea.

Earlier it became known that at the beginning of 2023, about 50 Britons took part in the Russian-Ukrainian war in Western special forces. The British government did not bring it up for public discussion.