Finland joined the training of the Ukrainian military in Britain

Finnish servicemen will take part in the training of the Ukrainian military in Great Britain, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, said.
"Another friend of Ukraine is joining the British program to increase the combat capability of the Ukrainian army. Finland will send its servicemen to Great Britain to train our troops," Reznikov wrote on Twitter, thanking the Ministry of Defense of Finland for such a decision.
- In Great Britain, Ukrainian military ground forces and sailors are currently being trained. According to the ambassador, the British are training a group of 10,000 volunteers, the training lasts 120 days. It is planned that the next 10 thousand will be prepared every next 120 days.
- The day before, the Swedish government decided to send instructors to Britain for basic training of Ukrainian fighters, and on August 4, Canada announced that it was sending 225 military personnel to train Ukrainians.