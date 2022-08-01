The Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain told how Ukrainians are trained by the British military

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, talked about military training of Ukrainians. According to him, the British are training a group of 10 000 volunteers, the training lasts 120 days. It is planned that the next 10 thousand will be prepared every next 120 days.

He told about it in an interview with "Suspilne".

Prystaiko stated that the British are training Ukrainians in four camps.

"Who are these people? From 25 to 45 years old, boys, girls, people of all professions, and the most interesting thing is that they are all volunteers. Most of them do not have a basic military education, were not in the army. They dig trenches, learn how to handle weapons, drive combat vehicles. By the way, everything they are currently studying with will be transferred to Ukraine," the ambassador noted.

In addition to volunteers, the British train professional soldiers — sailors. They are currently training on warships that Ukraine will receive from the British side.