The British defense company BAE Systems has opened an office in Ukraine — it will produce L119 howitzers

The Ministry of Strategy and Industry has signed a partnership agreement with one of the worldʼs largest defense companies, the British BAE Systems. The company opened an office in Ukraine.

This was reported by Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin.

BAE Systems will produce L119 howitzers of 105 mm caliber according to the NATO standard in Ukraine.

"Cooperation of this level is a very powerful signal. Despite daily enemy missile attacks and full-scale military operations, BAE Systems is ready to work here, side by side with us. Such cooperation is a one hundred percent win-win story," Kamyshin wrote.

The Ukrainian military already uses weapons produced by the British company, in particular, M777 and L119 artillery systems, M109 self-propelled guns, CV-90 and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Challenger tanks.