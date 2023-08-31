The British defense company BAE Systems has opened an office in Ukraine — it will produce L119 howitzers

The Ministry of Strategy and Industry has signed a partnership agreement with one of the worldʼs largest defense companies, the British BAE Systems. The company opened an office in Ukraine.
This was reported by Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin.
BAE Systems will produce L119 howitzers of 105 mm caliber according to the NATO standard in Ukraine.
"Cooperation of this level is a very powerful signal. Despite daily enemy missile attacks and full-scale military operations, BAE Systems is ready to work here, side by side with us. Such cooperation is a one hundred percent win-win story," Kamyshin wrote.
The Ukrainian military already uses weapons produced by the British company, in particular, M777 and L119 artillery systems, M109 self-propelled guns, CV-90 and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Challenger tanks.
- At the end of May, President Zelensky held negotiations with representatives of BAE Systems about opening an office in Ukraine, and later on locating production and repair facilities here.
- BAE Systems plc is a company that specializes in the defense and aerospace industries. It is one of the six largest suppliers to the Pentagon, as well as the main partner in the F-35 Lightning II program.
- BAE Systems Land and Armaments manufactures the M2 and M3 Bradley fighting vehicles, the M113 armored personnel carrier, the M109 Paladin and Archer self-propelled howitzers, the M777 howitzer, the Challenger tank, and more.